𝑮𝒖𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒐 2025 𝑶𝒔𝒂𝒌𝒂, 𝑱𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒏 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒘𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝑰𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏

The World Expo, held every five years, took place this year in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Under the theme “Sustainability through Innovation – Guyana’s Low Carbon Journey”, Guyana proudly participated, transforming its 53-square-metre space into a breathtaking display of the nation’s natural beauty, and sustainable development path. A 17 square metre space was also granted to Guyana to display local products that are manufactured in Guyana.

The Guyana Pavilion captivated millions with lifelike rainforest scenery, movable animals with sound effects, an intricate Silica City model, and other creative exhibits that showcased the country’s commitment to a green and innovative future. Over the six-month period, 4,642,000 visitors explored Guyana’s pavilion, many intrigued to learn about the country’s location, culture, travel routes, and growing investment opportunities.

Staff from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), National Exhibition Centre, and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) worked tirelessly throughout the Expo, engaging daily with visitors and partners from around the world.

More than 25 million visitors attended Expo Japan 2025 overall. Making it very successful. A total of 158 countries and 7 international organisations participated in the expo.

𝑮𝒖𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒂’𝒔 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑫𝒂𝒚: 𝑨 𝑪𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒘𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆

On April 27, 2025, Guyana celebrated its National Day at the Expo featuring Guyana – Home of Eldorado’s Gold, Land of Opportunity. Staff proudly donned attire representing the six ethnic races of Guyana, while a spectacular cultural performance, curated by Mr. Andrew Tyndall and Ms. Alana Seebaran from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports which brought the vibrant rhythms and artistry of Guyana to Osaka stage. Artists traveled thousands of miles to share the nation’s music, dance, and culture with an international audience, leaving spectators mesmerized.

Guyana’s delegation was led by Hon. Oneidge Walrond, former Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Mr. Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority. Throughout the Expo, branded souvenir items from Guyana were distributed and warmly received by visitors from across the globe.

𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏

During the six-month event, the Guyana Pavilion also commemorated several national observances including Emancipation Day (August 1st), Amerindian Heritage Month (September), and Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October). Staff also proudly supported the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the CPL games played in Guyana.

At the Expo’s closing ceremony, hosted by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Guyana’s efforts were rewarded with the Bronze Award for Exhibition Design under the “Connecting Lives” category, an extraordinary recognition of the team’s creativity, innovation, and dedication.

This milestone achievement was led by Ms. Liloutie Mangra, Deputy Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority and Commissioner General for Expo Japan 2025, and Ms. Abigail Mohabir, Senior Project Officer at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and Deputy Commissioner General of Expo Japan 2025, along with a dedicated team of support staff.

𝑩𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒖𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 – 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑮𝒖𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒂-𝑱𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒏 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔

Guyana’s participation in Expo 2025 sparked significant interest from Japanese stakeholders, leading to strengthened bilateral engagement. Representatives from Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) conducted an exploratory visit to Guyana from July 1–4, 2025, to hold discussions and conduct preliminary research ahead of an official business mission to Guyana in October 2025. Currently approximately twenty three (23) companies and nine (9) Secretariats are in Guyana carrying out the business mission. This mission aims to deepen trade relations, attract Japanese investment, and promote sustainable economic partnerships between the two nations.

𝑨𝒄𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔

The Guyana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce extend heartfelt thanks to:

H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his unwavering support and vision and for giving the team the opportunity to represent Guyana at this Expo.

Former Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond and Former Permanent Secretary Mrs. Sharon Roopchand-Edwards for their leadership and guidance throughout the expo.

Mr. Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, for his direction, dedication and support throughout the expo

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop and his team at the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) for their continuous collaboration and support throughout the expo

Mr. Andrew Tyndall and Ms. Alana Seebaran from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for curating an unforgettable cultural presentation.

Mr. Martin Brock and the team from Branderz Guyana for their outstanding creative work.

The Government and people of Japan for their hospitality, partnership, and respect throughout the Expo.

Neil Marks and staff of Newsroom for taking the time out to travel and showcase Guyana on show.

Special recognition goes to the hardworking and committed staff from all participating agencies whose teamwork and dedication made Expo Japan 2025 an unforgettable success.

For more information, contact Liloutie Mangra, Commissioner General at liloutie@guyanatourism.com.