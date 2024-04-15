$1.3B Wales water treatment plant to benefit 16,000 residents

The construction of the $1.3 billion water treatment plant at Wales, Region Three is moving apace.

This water treatment plant is slated to be completed in November.

The facility, currently 60 per cent completed, aims to ensure access to treated water for approximately 16,000 residents spanning from Nismes to Wales, including La Retraite, Stanleytown, Belle West, Goed Intent, and Sisters Village.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal addressing the gathering at the housing drive

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made this disclosure while addressing residents during the ministry’s housing drive at Klein Pouderoyen Friday last.

“If you live in proximity to those areas your complaint is the quality of the water that is coming through the taps…So, all of that will be things of the past…We ask for your patience,” Minister Croal implored.

He outlined plans for the installation of transmission mains to transport the treated water, a crucial step in ensuring the efficient distribution of clean water to the targeted communities.

The Wales treatment plant is one of four such facilities under construction in the region, with others located at Parika, La Parfait Harmonie, and Vergenoegen.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to increase the coverage of treated water along the coast to 90 per cent by 2025, which includes the development of 13 water treatment plants nationwide, totalling $30 billion.

Works ongoing on the treatment plant in Caledonia, East Bank Demerara

In addition to Wales, several other areas are set to benefit from water treatment plants, including Six Miles in Region Seven, Maria’s Delight, Leguan, Wakenaam, Bush Lot, and Tain to No 50 Village, along the Corentyne Coast.

Another treatment plant is expected to be completed at the Hope Canal facility along the East Coast of Demerara.

Further, works are progressing on treatment plants in Cummings Lodge, Caledonia, Bachelor’s Adventure, and Onderneeming.

Funding for five treatment plants is provided by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), including the Hope Canal project.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

