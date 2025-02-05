$13.1B approved for infrastructure upgrades in Region Three

A sum of $13.1 billion was approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply for infrastructure maintenance and development in Region Three on Tuesday.

Of this sum, $66 million has been allocated for the maintenance of timber bridges in Le Destin and Sea View.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag stated that walkway repairs at Uitvlugt, pavilion upgrades at Caria Caria, and revetment works at Canal Number One will also be undertaken.

Another $116 million has been earmarked for timber and concrete bridge construction. At Zeeburg and Cornelia Ida, timber bridges will be constructed at the tune of $20 million each, while the Edinburgh timber bridge will be rebuilt at a cost of $28 million.

A reinforced concrete bridge at Phoenix, Leguan is set for $20 million, while bridges at health centres in Vergenoegen and Domburg will see an investment of $10 million and $18 million, respectively.

Road and drainage development

Road infrastructure will also see significant upgrades, with $100 million allocated for improvements.

This includes $14 million for an asphaltic concrete road leading to Zeeburg Secondary and $38 million for the reconstruction of Windsor Forest Middle Street. Additional roadworks will be undertaken in Goed Fortuin, Parika, and Leguan.

The $479 million has been earmarked for drainage and irrigation works, which are set to begin in January and continue throughout the year. Minister Parag noted that these works will “continue throughout the year and will start from January, as soon as we complete budget.”

Education

The government has earmarked $331 million for school-related projects.

Of this sum, $8.6 million will go towards retention payments for the Crane and Tuschen Secondary Schools.

Expansion works are planned for Parfait Harmony and Parika Salem primary schools, along with several nursery schools, including Anna Catherina, Bagotsville, and Philadelphia. Water trestles will also be constructed at Patentia Nursery and Zeeburg Secondary.

A 32-seater bus will be procured for student transport on the islands of Wakenaam and Leguan. “About 100 learners will benefit from this service,” Minister Parag highlighted.

Heath

Several healthcare facilities are set for upgrades, with $140 million earmarked for furniture and equipment.

The completion of the Hog Island Health Centre will cost $32 million, while a new health centre at Parfaite Harmony Housing Scheme and a health post at Maryville will each cost $50 million.

Other improvements include extensions and renovations at health centres in Meeten-Meer-Zorg, Tuschen, and De Kinderen, as well as the construction of a new $14 million bridge at Leonora.

Other projects

A multi-purpose administrative building will be constructed in San Souci, Wakenaam, to consolidate regional agencies, including the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute.

