$13M in projects commissioned at Tuseneng

The village of Tuseneng in Region Eight is about to experience a significant transformation from an investment of more than $13 million in a number of community projects.

The projects, commissioned on Tuesday, include a pavilion, benab, and a craft centre. They will be funded through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), a Presidential Grant initiative with contributions from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and residents of Tuseneng cutting the ribbon to commission the craft centre

Toshao Inez Felix said the projects will enhance the living standards of local residents and strengthen community cohesion. And for that reason, the Toshao said that he and his community were grateful for the assistance.

The $3.6 million benab will provide a space for residents and village elders to meet much more frequently. This in turn will enable them to implement programmes and policies to will transform his village for the better of all its residents. The benab will also serve as a hub for cultural events and activities.

Toshao Felix noted that the $5 million craft centre will help villagers to pass on their skills to the younger generation while embracing their rich and creative indigenous heritage.

Minister Sukhai being welcomed into Tuseneng Village by Toshao Inez Felix

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, encouraged village leaders to continue pursuing projects that benefit the community, particularly its youth.

“I am very pleased at how Tuseneng is advancing its infrastructure. Tuseneng has been advancing although it is not a very large village, but an active one,” she said.

Minster Sukhai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting hinterland villages in their development efforts, noting that “the Amerindians and the government are the biggest partners. Everywhere we go to meet the people, we see the transformation taking place.”

She also urged the village elders to continue preserving and handing down their culture and traditions, ensuring their language and heritage survives.

The new $5 million pavilion commissioned to develop sports in Tuseneng

Since the return of the PPP/C Government in 2020, Amerindian communities have made significant strides in becoming self-sufficient.

Villages have improved their infrastructure, enhanced access to transportation and launched income-generating initiatives such as guesthouses, livestock rearing, and honey production.

The government has also initiated a policy that ensures these villages benefit equally from the revenues generated by the country’s resources, particularly its the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund.

