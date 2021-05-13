$13M rehabilitation works for Santa Rosa Secondary

The Santa Rosa Secondary School in the Moruca sub-district, Region One (Barima-Waini) is expected to see some $13 million in rehabilitation works, providing a conducive environment for learning, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The works include $5 million for the school’s extension along with the rehabilitation of the dormitory’s kitchen for $8 million.

Region One Regional Vice-Chairperson, Ms. Annansha Peters

Regional Vice-Chairperson, Ms. Annansha Peters explained that the extension will include the construction of more classrooms to accommodate the Region’s growing population.

“Over 700 students attend the Santa Rosa Secondary School and so with this Covid pandemic, we need to have our students following the six-feet distancing rule to abide by the guidelines outlined by the Government. These works will see the size of the room increase tremendously,” she said.

On November 9, 2020 schools were reopened to allow face-to-face interaction for students preparing to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Ms. Peters said the Regional Administration continues to implement the necessary measures as outlined by the Ministry, to ensure students’ health and safety are adequately catered for.