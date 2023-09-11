$14.2M Cane Grove NDC building commissioned

Residents of Cane Grove, Region Four will now have the full service of a Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), as the $14.2 million facility has been commissioned.

The two-storey building features three office spaces, two waiting areas, one boardroom, three washroom facilities, and one storage room.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud

During the commissioning Thursday last, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud stated that the project will bring tremendous ease to the residents.

He urged the NDC staff to provide timely and courteous service to the community’s residents and to continually maintain the building.

“I extend my best wishes to the people of Cane Grove…(I have) confidence that this facility will further strengthen the relationship between the NDC and the people of Cane Grove…I want to let the residents know that you will be better served in this community. I want to ask the NDC to take good care of the building and to keep the yard clean because these premises can be the stepping stone in enhancing your community,” the minister said.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud handing over the plaque of the newly commissioned NDC building in Cane Grove

Minister Persaud highlighted that the government had committed to the NDC to rehabilitate the building.

“When I first visited this NDC, it was in an atrocious state. A state of disrepair and it was not conducive for work…I shuddered to think then (how) the councillors, chairpersons, and overseers were functioning during that period.”

Minister Persaud noted that the President Ali-led Government is working relentlessly to transform the economic and social landscape throughout the country to uplift the livelihoods of Guyanese.

Newly commissioned Cane Grove NDC building

The minister informed the residents that the Electronic Single Window system will bring tremendous ease to Guyanese, by reducing bureaucracy and removing obstacles to conducting business while improving the business climate.

“Very soon, we will introduce the single window system and that will allow persons who have plans to pass because you may want to do an extension of your home or erect a new building. You will come to the NDC, they will accept your documents and it will be processed in record time,” Minister Persaud underlined.

Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dharamkumar Seeraj

Meanwhile, the Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dharamkumar Seeraj indicated that the NDC will work towards addressing issues in the community.

Seeraj added that “The NDC is more equipped. It will be more comfortable here to serve the public as we move now to address those pressing needs of access in terms of our road networks, the streets that we have in some of the difficult areas…”

The minister was joined by Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO), Reshmi Chetan, councilors and other officials.

