$14.4B in road upgrades for ECD villages

A sum of $14.4 billion is being invested to upgrade a series of main access roads along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) corridor with the aim of improving traffic flow, safety and connectivity.

These upgrades, which will commence immediately, will transform narrow thoroughfares into two-lane roads for vehicular traffic, complete with covered concrete drains that will incorporate pedestrian crossing and designated parking areas.

The communities earmarked for these upgrades include La Bonne Intention (LBI), Beterverwagting, Mon Repos, Lusignan, Annandale, Coldingen, Enterprise, and Nabacalis.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engaging residents in Nabacalis, ECD

While engaging residents and local authorities on Tuesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, underscored the purpose and significance of these infrastructural works.

“The intent is to create a better access that could accommodate traffic in an enhance manner as we continue to build out and modernise Guyana,” he said.

In LBI, the road will be rehabilitated and upgraded from the public roadway to the railway embankment.

The road is divided into two parcels, with JKP Construction executing rigid pavement concrete works, while R&B Investment Inc. will be executing works in asphaltic concrete.

Road to be upgraded

In the neighbouring community of BV, residents will, in real-time, see the entire corridor from the BV Access Road to the Rupert Craig Highway being overlaid in asphaltic concrete.

International Imports will be tackling this project.

Agriculture road from the public entrance to the railway embankment, and the railway embankment to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will undergo significant rehabilitation upgrades.

Works will be executed by Probuild Construction Service and Associated Construction Services, respectively, in asphaltic concrete.

Similar works will be carried out in Lusignan, Annandale, Coldigen, Enterprise and Nabacalis, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of residents and commuters daily.

These projects have deadlines, ranging from 6 months to 12 months.

Minister Edghill assured residents that temporary access will be provided during construction to mitigate disruption.

Notices, in the form of unpriced Bills of Quantities, have already been distributed to the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and Councillors to provide a general overview of the project.

This allows them to inform residents accordingly.

The documents outline the scope of works and include all relevant project details.

This forms part of the government’s wider effort to promote community engagement and participation in local development.