$14.7 billion to drive development in Region Three

The livelihood of thousands of residents in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is set to improve significantly with a massive $14.7 billion receiving parliamentary approval on Thursday evening.

From new bridges to roads, schools and health centres, the region is poised for massive improvements in critical services, under the region’s budgetary allocation alone.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, detailed the projects to be undertaken in the Committee of Supply.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, along with officials from Region Three

Several bridges are to be constructed to connect communities like Windsor, La Jaulosie and Temple Street, among others, with $123 million approved under the public works programme.

This single investment will improve the livelihoods of 1,160 households.

“This does not cater for all the bridges that will be done by the Ministry of Public Works, and this is how we serve; not just building a bridge, but improving access for residents who live in these communities. That is the effort, that is the mission,” Minister Manickchand underscored.

In total, $493 million has been approved for the public works agenda for 2026, with $100 million allocated to roads, bringing improved access for hundreds of residents. These include the rehabilitation of roads leading to Groenveld, Front Street – Sea View, Edinburg and Inner Retreat in Parika.

To enhance education delivery, a $9.3 billion allocation was approved by the committee.

When questioned by the opposition, the Local Government Minister detailed that several nursery schools will be extended, while the West Demerara School will undergo similar works. Teachers’ quarters will also be built with this sum, among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, health services will significantly improve with funding totalling $3.5 billion having received parliamentary approval.

The region’s agriculture sector also received a $862.8 million boost, with over $131 million in capital projects. According to Minister Manickchand, the rehabilitation of pastures in Windsor Forest, the construction of revetment at Burwa Sideline, Vreed-en-hoop and the construction of a revetment at Belle Plain, Wakenaam will be undertaken with the allocated amount.