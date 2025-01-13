1400 residents now have 24/7 access to safe water

– President Ali commissions $1.6B water treatment facility at Caledonia

Thousands of residents in communities stretching from New Hope to Soesdyke now have 24/7 access to potable water.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned a $1.6B water treatment facility at Caledonia on Sunday, ensuring around-the-clock access to safe water for over 1400 citizens.

Water treatment plant at Caledonia Water treatment plant at Caledonia Water treatment plant at Caledonia Water treatment plant at Caledonia

Equipped with advanced systems, the treatment plant can purify over 7 mega litres of water daily. This output surpasses the project’s original expectation of 6.3 mega litres.

Designed with two large storage tanks, the plant also guarantees a steady water supply during peak hours. Moreover, it comes equipped with an integrated power generator that continues to provide service during power outages.

One of the first of seven large water treatment plants to be commissioned, the Caledonia plant is a pivotal step towards providing 100 per cent water coverage for all Guyanese.

“When we came back into office in 2020, we came with a very clear vision, and that is, how we can reduce the cost of water to the homes, how we can improve quality, how we can expand production. Invest in the network, and give people a higher quality of water” the head of state said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali drinking potable water from the plant

He also said that his administration shocked the world by reducing the cost of water.

“Not only did we remove taxes, but we reduced water tariff by five per cent. That would have saved consumers more than $260 million annually, and that was in keeping with initiatives to cushion the impact of the pandemic,” the president said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues at the commissioning ceremony (left to right)

Over the past four years, the government has invested over $65 billion in the water sector.

In 2024 alone, government investment was $23 billion – twice the total investment made between 2015 and 2020.

As a result of these expenditures, 98.3% of Guyanese now enjoy access to iron-treated potable water.

More efforts are being undertaken to ensure this figure extends to 100%, creating a Guyana where residents can drink directly from their taps.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali walking around the facility

The Caledonia treatment plant is already making tremendous headway in exceeding the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards. Tests conducted at the Caledonia plant show an iron level of 0.01 per litre, well below the WHO standard of 0.03. In addition to providing safe water to residents, the facility will contribute to the overall enhancement of the region by boosting agricultural productivity and supporting firefighters.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

