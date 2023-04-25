1,450 students graduated G.R.O.W programme

On Tuesday, 1,450 students graduated from the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 6 offered under the Get Ready for Opportunity to Work (G.R.O.W) programme through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

This included 568 students from the 2021/2022 cohort and 882 students from the 2022/2023 cohort.

During the graduation ceremony hosted at the National Cultural Centre, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that of the graduating students, 88 per cent of them are already enrolled in a university.

“Two years ago, this was not possible because you did not have the eligibility criteria, but you sit here as testimony to what can happen when people believe in you, people love you and people invest in you.”

Minister Manickchand further announced that the University of Guyana, as well as the Cyril Potter College of Education, will be accepting the SCQF Level 6 certification as an eligibility criterion for persons desirous of pursuing programmes at the institutions.

The Honourable Minister of Education reiterated that the Government of Guyana will continue to invest in human capital so that every citizen can benefit from the economic development taking place.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments. She implored them to stay the course despite the challenges as education will open doors.

“I am very proud to stand here in this moment and see Guyana reflected in all of you. I want to thank you for trusting us in helping you take the next step in your academic journey.”

Delivering the feature address, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali urged the graduates to actively pursue the available opportunities. He stated that the Government is working to create a united Guyana where all citizens can benefit.

President Ali also announced that those desirous of pursuing a career in Nursing, Teaching, Caregiving and Hospitality will be assisted in doing so.

Valedictorians, Ms Candice Smith and Ms Africa McPherson congratulated their colleagues on their accomplishments and urged them to continue striving for excellence.

The GROW Programme was introduced as a second chance for Guyanese who were not able to complete their secondary education or obtained less than five passes in CSEC®/GCE subjects to have the opportunity to matriculate to tertiary education.

The SCQF diploma is a comprehensive preparatory programme with seven (7) courses: Communications, Business, Mathematics with Excel, Behavioural Management, Marketing, Introductory Economics, and International Relations.

