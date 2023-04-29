149 Region Five residents now certified in several areas through BIT

One hundred and forty-nine (149) residents of Region Five graduated from several technical and vocational training programmes offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The ceremony was held on Friday at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre.

BIT continues to offer the necessary training programmes to help Guyanese across the country advance their skills in chosen fields.

Graduating batch

Some 23 persons are skilled in data operation, 24 in electrical installation, 5 in motor vehicle servicing, 13 in furniture making, 11 in plumbing, 12 in commercial food preparation, 12 in garment construction, 10 in agro-processing, 8 in information technology, 10 in office administration, 10 in welding and fabrication, and 15 in heavy-duty equipment operation.

Graduating batch

Delivering remarks at the gradation, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton urged the graduates to continually advance their skills by enrolling in complementing courses being provided.

Minister Hamilton said the government is making the necessary resources available to provide the training programmes.

“We are moving from a place where in 2021 when we expended a little over $8 million in Region Five training some 85 persons, to a place where we have expended over $61 million in Region Five training 535 persons.”

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during remarks at the BIT graduation in Region Five

He added that 345 persons have already been trained in the region by BIT.

The training programmes will help to fully equip the beneficiaries with skills to become entrepreneurs or employable.

Senior Technical Officer, Bevon Shepherd, Inspector Moore of Region Five, and other officials also attended the graduation.

Sherwin Bobb receiving his certificate from Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton Inspector Moore handing over a certificate to Ebony Eastman Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton handing over a certificate to Tonia Crawford

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

