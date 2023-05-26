$150M well to be constructed in Anna Catherina, Region Three

Residents of Anna Catherina, Region Three are set to benefit from the drilling of a $150 million well, as the government aggressively continues to provide access to an adequate supply of treated water throughout the country.

The government plans to inject some $17.7 billion towards the expansion and management of the water sector this year.

The move aligns with the administration’s strategy for the years 2021 to 2025, which includes actions to improve nationwide water supply infrastructure and expand access to clean water.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is inviting tenders for the drilling of the Anna Catherina well.

All bids must be deposited into the tender box located at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on or before Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:00am.

For a non-refundable cost of $5,000 for each project, a full set of bidding paperwork can be acquired from the cashier at GWI Shelter Belt, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, bids are also invited to execute the extension of transmission and distribution mains at a cost of $26 million at Meten- Meer -Zorg New Housing Scheme, as well as extension of transmission mains at Fellowship, Region Three to the tune of $450 million.

Additionally, bids are open for the extension of transmission and distribution mains, at a cost of $300 million, at Onderneeming, West Minster, Lust-en-Rust, Recht-Dor-Zee, West Bank Demerara.

Bids are also invited to construct a GWI building to the tune of $43 million, in Mabaruma, Region One.

