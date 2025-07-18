178 Region One families receive water tanks

One hundred and seventy-eight families from Region One (Barima-Waini) now have improved access to stored water following the distribution of new water tanks.

The distribution of the water tanks fulfils a promise made in 2024 by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Administration to make clean water accessible for all Guyanese.

A total of 120 tanks were provided to Parakeese, 24 to Waikarebi and 34 to Assakata. The tanks will ease daily hardship for residents who live far from water supply systems and must often walk long distances to collect water from creeks.

Some of the water tanks that were distributed in Region One

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal spearheaded the distribution of the tanks on July 15 and 16. He emphasised the importance of providing clean and safe water to every community across the country.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal engages residents of Region One

The distribution of these water tanks is an important step in improving water access and storage for residents, providing necessary relief and a more reliable water future.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and residents of Region One during the distribution of water tanks

With the investments made in the sector over the years, access to potable water has increased from 38 per cent in 2020 to well over 90 per cent in 2025. The goal is to achieve 100 per cent potable water coverage by year-end.

Region One alone has benefited from the installation of over 40 wells in the last five years.

Several wells are being constructed and upgraded to expand water access across the region.

The areas that will benefit from the construction of new wells in Region One include Kamwatta, Hosororo, Matthews Ridge, Canal Bank, Bumbury, Three Brothers, Aruka, Five Star cluster, Hobo Hill, Blackwater Savannah, Santa Rosa, Lower Haimaracabra, Unity Square and Sebai.

Since August 2020, the government has invested more than $5.5 billion to drill over 100 new wells, providing clean drinking water to thousands of families for the first time.