18 persons living with disabilities being trained in garment construction at Learning Lab

─ 34 already trained in several areas

Some 34 persons living with disabilities (PWDs) have undergone training at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s ‘Learning Lab’ with some 18 persons being trained in Garment Construction.

This is the third training session undertaken at the recently commissioned training facility catered specifically for PWDs, at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Persons being trained in Garment Construction

The training initiative speaks to the government’s effort to provide PWDs with the necessary tools to be independent, encompassing the administration’s manifesto commitment to providing equal opportunities for every citizen.

Thus far, training was conducted in basic computer skills for persons with disabilities and basic computer skills for the visually impaired, followed by garment construction which began on Monday.

At the end of this training, some 52 people would be trained since the launch of the programme in July.

All classrooms consist of 15 to 18 participants, to ensure that small class sizes are maintained to meet the unique requirements of persons living with disabilities, in an effort to provide them with an approach that allows for personalised attention.

Additional programmes to come on stream include the eight-day Adult Literacy and Numeracy.

Two other programmes the ministry is exploring are sustainable agriculture and audio and visual editing.

These programmes will be rolled out in every region once there is a cohort of 10- 15 persons.

Meanwhile, the government has trained over 300 persons living with disabilities over the past 12 months and is committed to creating equal opportunities, resources and a nurturing environment to foster growth and empowerment.

Persons interested in registering for the programme must be 16 years and older, living with a disability and passionate about learning. Interested persons can contact the ministry at 259-3559 or pwdlearninglab@mhsss.gov.gy.

