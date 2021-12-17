$2.4B for sea defence, baggage system upgrade at CJIA

The Ministry of Public Works received just over $2.4 billion in supplementary funding on Thursday, to offset critical works including the reconstruction of bridges nationwide and enhancement of sea and river defences.

Some $115 million has been made available to provide additional resources for sea and river defence works in critical areas along the Essequibo Coast, Leguan and Zeelugt in Region Three, Mahaicony, Region Five and Glasgow, Region Six.

Defending the allocation, Minister, Juan Edghill said the extra money is being sought to expand and advance the projects in the areas identified.

“We have moved the country from the stage of under performance to a place where we are preforming beyond expectation and that is responsible for the request that is being made.”

The minister said the works will include a $9.4 million construction of riprap sea defence works between Fairfield and Zeeland Mahaicony, Region Five, which is substantially completed.

Another $37.1 million will be utilised to accelerate the phase one riprap sea defence works at Amsterdam, Leguan Island.

The minister said open tender was used for the procurement process.

Meanwhile, the ministry also sought another $420 million to establish a modern baggage handling system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Minister Edghill said the current in-transit operation is a security risk and needs to be rectified.

“Sir unashamedly, I have to say that in the revised contract that we inherited, there was no provision to deal with the handling of baggage when we check in at the airline. Mr. Chairman, when you check in at an airline counter right now, you have to fetch your bags and carry it to a screening machine.

No modern international airport should have a check in system without a conveyor belt and baggage handling equipment to move your baggage to security screening and then ultimately for loading for dispatch out of the country,” Minister Edghill underscored.

He said while the government is now approaching the House for approval, it has been actively following the procurement process.

Further, some $1.6 billion was approved for additional inflows under the Inter-American Development Bank’s load operation for the Sheriff-Mandela Road network and expansion project.

A sum of $48 million was also declared for the provision of resources to facilitate the reconstruction of bridges at Issano, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7), and Bamia on the Linden- Soesdyke Highway.

The ministry’s $ 2.4 billion which was successfully approved is now part of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill No.2 of 2021.