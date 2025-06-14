$2.5B invested to develop housing in Bartica

The government is investing $2.5 billion to complete the infrastructure works in three housing areas in Bartica, Region Seven, making it easier for residents to start building their homes.

The update was provided by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during a virtual tour with dozens of landowners at the Bartica Airstrip on Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Infrastructure works at Five Miles South and Tract Bar housing areas are slated to be completed by the end of this year, enhancing accessibility for the allottees to begin building their homes.

The work in these areas will begin by the end of this month.

The first phase of infrastructure work has been completed at Five Miles with an investment of $1.87 billion.

A total of $320 million is being invested in works at Five Miles Extension South, which is now 15 per cent completed.

Another $1.1 billion is being injected to develop the first phase of works at Plantation Bartica (Tract Bar). These works include the installation of drainage and road networks, along with the necessary essential services.

Minister Croal said the government’s goal is to speed up homeownership by putting in the necessary infrastructure first. is investing the required funds in the housing sector to deliver homeownership to persons as quickly as possible.

Residents will also get treated water from a new water treatment plant being built at Five Miles.

The virtual tour helped keep landowners informed and gave them a chance to raise any questions or concerns.

In the past five years, more than 430 house lots have been distributed in Bartica, helping hundreds of families move closer to owning their own homes.

Allottees at the virtual housing tour at Bartica Airstrip