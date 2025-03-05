20 women to undergo training in electrical installation, PV technology

– following launch of apprenticeship training programme

Twenty women will receive the requisite skillsets in electrical installation and basic solar photovoltaic (PV) technology following the launch of the Female Apprenticeship Training programme on Wednesday.

The well-designed two-year course will be facilitated through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and seeks to close the gender gap in the energy sector.

Kessa Adams from Port Kaituma in Region One is among the beneficiaries who are beyond elated to upskill their lives and transform communities.

“I applied to do nursing but I never got in. I told myself to give this a try. It will help out a lot because so far it doesn’t really have anybody in our community who is skilled in solar. It is hard because we have to hire private people to come and do it,” the young woman said.

Leandrea Caesar from Soesdyke is also eager to learn about electricity and solar PV.

“I will have a certificate which will help me to get a more stable job,” Caesar added.

Roweena Wilson from Region Two decided to capitalise on the training opportunity since she always had a knack for fixing various issues in her household.

She is happy that two persons from her community will be involved in the programme which will benefit the community and other areas.

“In my community, it is difficult to get someone because you have to bring people from far away. The amount of money that you will have to pay that person can be used to pay someone in your community,” Wilson said.

Amara Singh from Region Nine said the programme will provide the practical and theoretical experiences needed to be employed in this field.

“I think it will be beneficial because if there are any electrical problems at home you will be able to fix it. You don’t have to call anyone. The other females will be able to help their communities,” Singh noted.

The project is being funded by the International Development Association (IDA) and Canada Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility, under the World Bank’s Caribbean Efficient and Green Energy Buildings Project.

It is the first phase of the regional project that was recently approved by the World Bank and will benefit Guyana, St Lucia and Grenada.

It will be supervised by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and supported by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

During the launch at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue in Georgetown, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said the programme provides an ideal platform for women to become skilled and to drive innovation and transformation in Guyana’s burgeoning energy sector.

“This apprenticeship programme is a tangible investment in Guyana’s sustainable low carbon future and the potential of 20 intelligent, courageous and talented women…This is something that is going to take you to a good vantage point, inspiring others to follow in your footsteps and contribute to the growth of the country,” she added.

Dr Persaud stated that the broader initiative aims to revolutionise Guyana’s energy landscape, recognising that sustainable energy solutions are about environmental responsibility, as well as creating economic opportunities and jobs.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Maughn commended the participants for taking advantage of the training opportunity to elevate their livelihoods.

He noted that their participation is a testament to their dedication, resilience and drive to break barriers in industries dominated by men.

“The skills you will learn today will not only pave the way for your professional but also will contribute to building a more sustainable and diverse workforce. We want you to succeed. We know that you will have difficulties. Know that every challenge you face is an opportunity for you to grow…” Maughn told the participants.

Through the IDA, Guyana received $30 million along with a $8.2 million loan from Canada Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility. The facility also provided a grant of about $380,000 to finance the apprenticeship programme.

GEA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mahender Sharma; Political Counsellor for the Canadian High Commissioner, Daniel Bood and Operations Officer at the World Bank, Hubert Forrester also spoke at the event.

