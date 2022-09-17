200 Lethem residents receive house lots

– 350 register for $1M housing support programme

Some 200 residents of Lethem, Region Nine are now closer to achieving homeownership as the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) took it’s second ‘dream realised’ house lot distribution exercise to the township on Friday.

The allottees were allocated house lots in the new Tract CHPA Housing Scheme, where $530 million is being spent on the first phase of infrastructural works.

The activity was led by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves, Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock and Mayor of Lethem, John Macedo were also in attendance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the regional housing office compound in Tabatinga, Minister Croal said the activity forms part of the government’s national housing programme which aims to ensure every citizen has access to decent, safe and affordable housing.

“At the end of the day, these are all intended to stimulate a transformation within this lovely Region Nine and how do we do this and what is the spinoff? It also ensures that in all that we are doing, we are creating jobs, and investment opportunities for residents all across this region,” he told the more than 500 persons gathered at the event.

The minister said that these developments are being undertaken under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella, where every citizen regardless of their location or background, will benefit.

Similar sentiments were shared by Minister Rodrigues who said that the President Irfaan Ali-led PPP/C Government’s vision for the housing sector goes beyond just providing a piece of land, but it is ensuring that persons have the means necessary to build their homes in wholesome communities equipped with all the basic amenities.

Speaking on the 50,000-house lot target by the year 2025, she said, “We have been reaching our targets annually, and we will continue to distribute house lots for those persons who have been waiting.”

Meanwhile, the ministry officially launched its Lethem housing support programme which allows prospective homeowners to receive $1 million each to commence the construction of their homes. The initiative was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali during an outreach to the Rupununi Region last month.

A total of 350 allottees successfully registered for the programme. Representatives from the New Building Society (NBS) and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) were also on ground pre-qualifying persons for loans.

Last November, some 400 house lots were distributed in the township in the low-, middle and high-income brackets.

