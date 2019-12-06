Latest update December 18th, 2019 8:16 AM

2019 a stellar year for tourism sector

Dec 06, 2019 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

−GTA hosts Regional Tourism Roundup Forum

DPI Guyana, Friday, December 6, 2019

This year has been a stellar one for the tourism sector as reflected in an 8.5 percent increase in visitors during September.

This was disclosed by Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Brian Mullis during the organisation’s Regional Roundup on Thursday.

Director-General of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Donald Sinclair

Mullis said the regional stakeholders play a vital role in guaranteeing the growth of the sector.

“Tourism is a force for good in Guyana and … the key to unlocking this potential is collaboration, and I think you all have exemplified that.  Those of you, who have created committees and groups that are working together to create activities in the regions are the bones that are making the magic happen.”

The Director said the collaboration must occur at the community, individual, and business levels, along with the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana and government agencies.

Director of THAG, Mirta Ramkumar
The regional tourism groups that participated in the regional roundup forum
The Guyana Tourism Authority Director, Brian Mullis
Mullis said Guyana’s natural and cultural heritage, along with the oil discoveries, has brought it to the world’s attention as evidenced by its recent listing as a must-see destination for 2020.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, Donald Sinclair said regional groups and associations will get support in institutional strengthening, capacity building, product strengthening, and marketing.

Based on the reports submitted, all the regions except for Mahaica-Berbice arranged and executed activities for Tourism Awareness Month observed in November.

Region 6 won best cover photo from articles and images submitted, and the winning entry will feature on the cover of the annual regional tourism magazine.

 

