2022 was a year of tremendous achievements − Min Ramson

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr has dubbed 2022 as a year of tremendous achievements for Guyana under the leadership of the PPP/C Administration.

He was at the time defending Guyana’s largest budgetary allocation of some $781.9 billion on Tuesday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon Charles Ramson Jr

“It has been a tremendous year of achievements for government. A phenomenal year of growth and development… I am happy to support the largest budget in our country’s history, also the fact that there are no new taxes added. It is 41 per cent larger than the previous year’s budget,” Minister Ramson told the National Assembly.

The minister highlighted the many interventions that played a significant role in the development of the country and its people.

He pointed to the over 10,000 houselots which were allocated in 2022, totalling more than 20,000 allocated since the PPP/C Government returned to office in 2020.

The minister also noted that over 7,000 Guyanese have benefitted from scholarships in 2022, and 13,000 over the past two years.

Importantly, Guyana in 2022 signed a multi-year deal with the Hess Corporation to sell high-quality carbon credits for US$750 million.

A significant portion of the money from the deal will flow to Amerindian communities.

Minister Ramson noted that the carbon credit deal also included a legacy budget of $187 million “to cater for the APNU+AFC’s failed period.”

The ‘Because We Care” grant was significantly increased from $30,000 to $35,000 in budget 2023 after being removed by the APNU+AFC during its tenure.

Minister Ramson said Guyana underwent major infrastructural development in 2022, which saw new highways, schools, police stations, and hospitals being constructed, as well as hundreds of roads, and healthcare facilities upgraded.

Additionally, a regional record was set with the passage of 25 pieces of legislation.

The government also collaborated with financial institutions to secure the lowest mortgage rates in the country’s history to ensure citizens can attain homeownership.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 10 years, Guyana also secured the opportunity to host the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals and semi-finals.

In alignment with the government’s manifesto commitment, a sports academy was also launched.

Mini-stadiums are also being erected to further promote sports, Minister Ramson pointed out.

“Things have been moving so fast that some of the known and usual suspects have been saying that we are moving too fast. But I have news for them, if they think that we are moving too fast then, they ain’t seen nothing yet. And all of those things, amazing thing happened for our country in 2022 and not a single statement of positivity would’ve come from the opposition,” Minister Ramson added.

The government’s heavy lifting in relation to the gas-to-energy project will fast track its completion, he highlighted.

