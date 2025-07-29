$20M being invested to drill two wells at Santa Islands, Region One

–1,000 residents to benefit from increased access to potable water

Approximately 1,000 residents will soon have better access to a consistent supply of potable water, as the government is investing $20 million to drill two wells at Santa Rosa Islands in Region One.

Speaking at a community meeting at Santa Rosa Islands last Friday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal stated that the drilling of the two new 8-inch wells at Santa Rosa Islands will be carried out by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

These works are expected to be completed by mid-August.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal speaking to residents at the community meeting

Currently, residents are supplied with surface water (creek water) from the Santa Rosa Pump Station.

In the past five years, over $1.5 billion has been invested to improve access to clean and safe water in Region One.

Access to potable water is set to increase for Region One residents as 51 new wells are planned this year.

Of this amount, 24 wells will be dug in Mabaruma, while Moruca will benefit from 15 more wells.

Six wells are at various phases of construction in the Moruca subregion alone.

The government is also investing $70 million to drill three new wells in Manawarin, aimed at enhancing access to potable water.

Drilling of a new well in Manawarin, Region One

The water supply system in the Mabaruma sub-district will be upgraded, and Bumbury will have a new system to address long-standing problems.

The new water supply system will be developed at Hosororo to provide a more dependable supply of clean water to the residents.

Over $2 billion is being invested to drill new wells and expand distribution networks to provide 100 per cent access to potable water in the hinterland by the end of this year.

Since 2020, more than $5.5 billion has been expended to expand water access across the hinterland regions and riverine communities.

Minister Croal also highlighted the other developments in various sectors, which have enhanced the living standards across the hinterland regions and riverain communities.