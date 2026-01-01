23 Greenwich families now hold legal title to their land

A land regularisation process that began in 2009 and faced years of delays has now been completed for 23 families in Greenwich, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three. They are officially landowners after receiving their Certificates of Title over the last two days.

The documents were handed over on Old Year’s Day and New Year’s Day by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, at State House, Main Street, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking with the beneficiaries at State House, Main Street, Georgetown on Thursday

Greenwich comprises 52 unregularised house lots, of which 25 have already been formalised.

So far, 23 families have received their Certificates of Title. Of these, 18 were given out on Old Year’s Day and five on New Year’s Day.

“I want to congratulate all of you on being able today to receive that land ownership that is so key and critical to you, your families, and your future,” President Ali said in his remarks.

This process, he affirmed, will be accelerated in his second term to ensure that all eligible communities receive legal ownership of their land.

The President stressed that the focus on Greenwich does not mean other communities are being overlooked.

Areas such as Stewartville, Uitvlugt, in Region Three, and several villages along the East Coast of Demerara, according to the president, are among the villages to be formalised in the coming months.

He hoped that by the end of 2026, all remaining areas would be regularised, emphasising that this process needs cooperation from everyone involved.

”We can’t stop working because today is a holiday,” the president told the beneficiaries. “We have set ourselves a very aggressive agenda, and that is what we’re delivering on that agenda.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn highlighted additional relief granted to the beneficiaries.

These include waiving approximately $35,000 in survey, conveyancing, and administrative fees. This decision took into account the years families had been waiting to receive legal ownership of their lands.