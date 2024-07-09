24-hour road surveillance cameras now backed by law

– Speeding, seatbelt violations to be tackled by new legislation

Traffic management will receive a significant boost with the passage of the amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which took place Monday evening in the National Assembly.

The amendments, which bring the utilisation of 24-hour surveillance cameras on major roadways into law, aims to help police identify drivers who violate speed limits and refuse to wear seatbelts while driving.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn as he made a point while debating the bill in the National Assembly

The road intelligent camera system will be fitted onto traffic lights to support the implementation of this new law. The system will be managed by the Guyana Police Force.

Photographs will then be taken of vehicles that violate speeding and seatbelt laws.

Thereafter, the photo and a notice of the fine will be sent to the vehicle owner’s mobile phone number and subsequently mailed to the owner’s address.

Championing the passage of the bill, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn underscored that this type of legislation is necessary as Guyana continues to see transformational development.

The minister also pointed out that over the past few years, there have been hundreds of deaths owing to road accidents. In 2023 alone, some 175 persons lost their lives in road accidents.

“We have noticed generally…the growth and development of our country. Along with this growth and development, along with the investment in our roads [and] an increase in vehicles on the road, we still struggle with road traffic accidents and deaths,” he posited.

The new laws are expected to play a critical role in acting as a deterrent to speeding and the violation of other traffic laws.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill supporting the legislation in the National Assembly

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill commended the bill which he said will bolster the state’s ability to enforce traffic laws across the country.

“This is a straightforward piece of legislation that will strengthen our enforcement of our road laws and ensure that we get better compliance,” he said.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, also registered their support for the amendments.

The bill also enjoyed the support of Opposition Members of Parliament.

