$24M expended for rehabilitation of Achiwuib, Awaruwaunau bridges

The government through the Public Works Ministry’s Capital Works Programme has expended some $24 million for the construction of bridges in the communities of Achiwuib and Awaruwaunau, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The execution of this major project will significantly improve the lives of 597 residents of the Achiwuib Village, and some 1,919 residents of Awaruwaunau and surrounding areas.

Completed bridge at Achiwuib

This noteworthy feat is a representation of the PPP/C Administration’s efforts to improve the lives of Guyanese while bridging the gap that exists between the coastal and hinterland areas.

It also forms part of the government’s manifesto commitment to improve hinterland infrastructure.

Of the $24 million, some $14 million was expended for the rehabilitation of the Achiwuib bridge that travels along the main access connecting to the village of Karaudarnau.

The substructure was fortified with reinforced concrete and timber decking to ensure the longevity of the structure.

The contractor of the project was Clyve King. The duration of the project was four months.

Similarly, the Awaruwaunau bridge which was severely damaged was rehabilitated at a cost of some $10 million.

The project was executed by Cyril King and was completed within two months.

