251 persons graduate from BIT programme in Region Three

Some 251 persons in Region Three, who graduated from various training programmes offered by the Labour Ministry’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), are now equipped with various skill sets.

This aligns with the ministry’s agenda of training persons to flood Guyana’s labour market and become employable.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton presenting a trophy to one of the graduates

The graduates received certification in Metal Work Engineering, Small Engine Repairs, Welding and Fabrication, Carpentry, Masonry, Data Operation, Barbering, General Office Administration and Auto Body Repairs, among others.

The ceremony was hosted at the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre (LTVTC), Leonora, on Friday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several graduates who shared their elation to be equipped with a skillet.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Safia Ali

Mother of Six, Natasha Murse who completed the catering programme noted that the training provided her with the opportunity to network with other persons in her batch. She has already gained employment through BIT.

“I would encourage young people to go and take a chance because it would be beneficial in the end,” she urged.

Another graduate, Safia Ali who completed the General Office Administration programme said, “It was very helpful and easy once you put your mind to it.”

Christopher Ram being awarded for his outstanding performance

Andrew Goldman described his experience while completing the masonry programme as “thrilling and wonderful”.

As a way of encouraging others to take advantage of BIT’s programmes, he pointed out, “It is free… The government is actually paying you to learn something. So, taking advantage of it is the first step.

Next on his agenda is to complete the fitting machine programme.

Electrical Installation graduate, Christopher Sam said he has gained a lot of knowledge from the course.

“I started out not knowing much but the course has taught me a lot about becoming the better electrician that I am today. I have learnt how to take better safety precautions and get stuff done the right way. I encourage other youths to come out in their neighbourhoods and find out about the programmes as to whatever you want to venture out into.”

Some of the graduates

Tyrese Alexander, a graduate of the Information Technology programme said, “I can safely say that this programme has impacted me in a big way towards my face-to-face interaction and knowledge about technology.”

Delivering the feature address, Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton reiterated that the requisite training and skills are important to one’s development, especially to seek employment.

The minister added that persons in today’s society should be multiskilled and multitalented.

The government remains committed to the development of Guyanese in every region by making technical and vocational training programmes available.

The minister told the graduates that, “The certificate is just a paper. What will sustain you is the knowledge you have required over the period to develop yourself, to contribute to one’s community, and region…What will take you out of poverty is education, education, education.”

A section of the gathering at the ceremony

Minister Hamilton reaffirmed that the government will continue to provide resources to ensure programmes like these are offered to develop the country.

Graduates from each training programme were awarded for their outstanding performances.

BIT’s Technical Officer for Region Three, Devika Ramsewak, and LTVTC’s Chairman, Floyd Scott were also in attendance.

