$25M well at Oronoque to improve potable water supply

-allow 200 more households access

-Min Croal

Residents of Oronoque community, Matarkai sub-district (Barima-Waini Region) would soon benefit from improved water services following the completion of a new well and pipeline connections valued about $25 million.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal made this announcement during a two-day outreach in the sub-Region. He was accompanied by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and regional officials.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

The Minister told residents this intervention would expand the water system and allow 200 more households to receive potable water.

“Right now, you are receiving what we call rationing water hence the intention is; we are attempting to have this done properly within a month so that we will be interconnecting Two Miles, Oronoque system because the reason for the drilling of that well at Two Miles is to expand the water network from One to Four Miles.”

Earlier this year, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) began to drill a new well in the Two Miles community following the installation of about six kilometres of pipelines to provide potable water to those residents. Minister Croal said this plan, had been delayed due to a power surge that damaged one of the motors.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

“We had the motor replaced, but we are putting some additional current system to protect the system when there are surges like this at Two Miles to prevent similar incidences.”

The Ministry’s 2021 work programme for water will also see the establishment of wells in Baramita and Arakaka which the Minister said will be completed within a short time via the deployment of a rig.

“This rig is owned by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and so when that comes, we will be drilling another well for Citrus Grove and Port Kaituma to completely remove you from accessing water from the river here,” he said.

The drilling of those wells will start this year. Accordingly, Minister Croal said by the first quarter of 2022, these works would allow the system to be connected to the electrical system as opposed to the motor system. This will reduce the Region’s dependence on the Port Kaituma River as a source of water.

A section of the gathering at Oronoque

“Within a few months, from Four Miles to Citrus Grove should receive increased water pressure and of course, it will be connected to your generating system that is Port Kaituma Power and Light Incorporated (PKPL) which will mean that guarantees that you (Citrus Grove) will have 23 -hours of pumping water.”

At Eclipse Falls village, Minister Croal committed to providing pipes within the next three weeks through GWI for the water distribution network. These works, he said, can start with the assistance of the residents, who have agreed to provide labour.

Meanwhile, both Ministers encouraged the residents to get vaccinated against COVID-10 to help Guyana achieve herd immunity. About 2, 392 persons from the Matarkai sub-Region have vaccinated to date. Earlier this month, both Ministers visited the Moruca sub-district, where they called on residents to take the vaccine to protect themselves.