$27M ‘Because We Care’ cash grant distributed in Kuru Kururu

-Minister Indar says the money must benefit the children

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, has called on parents of Kuru Kururu to use the Government’s ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for children for its intended purpose.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, presents this parent with the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Some 1,43 students from the area are expected to benefit from the grant, totalling $27, 607,000, which is expected to be used to prepare them for the September school term.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, observes as the grant is administered to this parent of Kuru Kururu

Each student in the public education system from the nursery to secondary level, is entitled to $19,000 for the purchase of uniform and other supplies. The grant entails a $15,000 subsidy and $4,000 uniform allowance.

Mr. Deon Rapheal, after receiving the cash grant for his children

The recipients praised the Government for the initiative. Mr. Deon Rapheal told DPI that the money will come in handy, as his family’s finances have decreased significantly with the ongoing pandemic.

“I want to say I’m so thankful for the cash grant that whatever the Government is giving on to us because since the COVID time the pandemic time I was not in a permanent job.

“As soon as I get myself into a permanent job, I had an incident and I had to leave for two months. And now I turn out to the job, the same time the cash grant come in. So, I want to say thanks President, thank the Ministers, thank the Education Department for whatever they’re doing for us and for our children. It is a great push for the coming of September term and I want to say thank you.”

Ms. Alandy Rose

Another parent, Ms. Alandy Rose said she would use the grant to provide for her children.

“Well, it’s actually great. The idea is wonderful. So far, I’ve collected my two for my children and it’s a good initiative whereby you can use it to help the children with their school, especially like how school opening.

“I guess school will be opened in September. We can get the utensils, uniform and so forth. I think it’s good.”

Kuru Kururu resident, Mr. Trevor Cunje

Mr. Trevor Cunje was overjoyed to receive the grant for his children. “I am very grateful because it helping out a lot. I was out of a job since May month and I was struggling for a lil while and now I receiving this here and this will help out the home a lot.”

Ms. Nalini Fredericks, who has three children in public schools

Ms. Nalini Fredericks assured DPI that the money would be spent to ensure her children’s welfare.

“This cash grant will be so good for us and we just want to say thank you for it and it’s going to do good for us…

“I want to say a big thank you [to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali] for helping we because this come in for good use for the uniform and so on because it’s three children I got going to school. So, I just want to say thank you again to everybody and the Ministers.”

Meanwhile, Minister Indar said parents need to view the money as an investment in their children.

“I want to talk about this money. It is not meant for parents, is meant for the child. It is meant for buying some uniform, it is meant for buying some pencil, if it’s a shoe or haversack or something.

“It’s not meant to go and do other things like to pay light bill, water bill or to buy a quarter at the shop. It is not for that; it is for the children.”

Ministers of the Government are currently fanning out to different areas across the country, to ensure the cash grant distribution is seamless.

Some $3.2 billion will be going to public school students through this initiative.