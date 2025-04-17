293 small contractors signed agreements for road works in Region Six

Two hundred and ninety-three small contractors in Region Six have been awarded contracts to enhance road networks across communities in Berbice.

The government and the contractors inked the pacts on Wednesday at the Berbice High School in Region Six. The individual contracts awarded are fixed-rate projects costing $15 million or less.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses contractors in Berbice

A significant number of female contractors were observed participating.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with Yasmin Khan of Imran’s Trucking.

As a first-timer, Khan commended the government’s efforts to include and allow small contractors to contribute to the country’s infrastructural development.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill overlooked the signing process.

He lauded the participation of women contractors and urged them to take up the challenge and produce quality work.

“This creates economic empowerment for women across Guyana,” said Minister Edghill.

He stated that women have produced impressive works in the past, which were completed within the stipulated time.

Small community road contracts signed in Berbice, Region Six

Of the 239 contractors, more than 150 are also first-time awardees. They were urged by the minister to prioritise efficient time management to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

He made it clear that substandard work will not be accepted.

“While infrastructural development is taking place and people at the small contractor’s level are engaged, the standard of excellence must remain the same,” Minister Edghill stated.

These community road projects are expected to be completed by the end of July this year.

Contractors of Region Six Contractors of Region Six Contractors of Region Six

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

