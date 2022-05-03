$29M Dagg Point Nursery School completed

Some 64 young children of Dagg Point, Region Seven will finally be able to access nursery education within their community for the first-time.

This follows the completion of a $29 million nursery school by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P.

Minister Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., told DPI that the initiative fulfills a promise made to residents during a previous meeting there. It is also in keeping with government’s commitment to provide equal education opportunities to all.

“So, in the next two weeks, we’re going to put furniture in the school and hopefully, in the near future, all the children of Dagg Point are going to be coming to school right here, rather than going into Bartica, or to Agatash,” he stated.

The minister reiterated that education is an essential tool in the country’s development and as such, government will do what it can to ensure the nation’s youths become well-rounded individuals.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kerwin Ward, expressed gratitude to government for its intervention, noting that transportation issues will no longer affect parents.

Region Seven Regional Executive Officer Kerwin Ward

“The children from Dagg Point have to travel all the way to Bartica or Agatash to attend school, which can be a constraint for parents to find transportation cost. They … have to get up early in the morning to get to Agatash, hence a decision was taken to build a school in this area to assist the people here,” he explained.

Ward noted that the children there will be exposed to similar amenities as those residing on the coastland.

In addition, the minister also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the electricity extension programme in the community. For years, residents were required to use kerosene lamps and/or generators to power their respective households.

“I am happy to see that our power company is pushing poles into the village, and very soon residents will benefit from the upcoming road project.”

A view of the solar farm in Bartica, Region Seven

Dagg Point residents are expected to benefit from the $600 million, 1.5-megawatt solar farm being constructed in Bartica. It is set to be completed by June 1, which aids in the overall development of the town.

The solar farm will reduce fuel costs, and aid the transition from fossil fuel to greater use of renewable energy, thus reducing Guyana’s carbon footprint. It also is in keeping with government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

The project is being constructed by Farfan & Mendes Limited and SOVENTIX Caribbean S.R.L.

