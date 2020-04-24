Latest update April 24th, 2020 8:01 PM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

Apr 24, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

Nateshia Isaacs Author
Communications Officer | Department of Public Information
email
nateshia.isaacs@dpi.gov.gy

—Total climbs to 73

– 12 patients recovered

DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health today reported that three more persons have tested potive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This now takes the total to 73.

Twelve persons have been medically cleared and have since recovered from the virus.

The number of coronavirus deaths locally remains at 7.

As of April 24, 2020, a total of 410 persons have been tested with 337 of those tested returning negative.

In institutional quarantine, there are 17 persons while 54 others are housed in institutional isolation.

Five patients are currently in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC.

The Public Health Ministry continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services.

Since March 16, 793 persons have been on formal Home Quarantine. The Public Health Ministry is reporting that, to date, 596 of those persons have completed their 14 days quarantine and were cleared by the Health Emergency Operations Centre while 197 persons continue to be monitored.

Globally the WHO had reported 2, 544,792 confirmed cases with 175,694 deaths. In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases is 957,402 with 47,812 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always   practice social   distancing in   the   workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.

 

Recent News

Linden records third case of COVID-19

Linden records third case of COVID-19

Apr 24, 2020

Author Details Editorial Editor email editors@dpi.gov.gy -Other residents urged to come forward DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020 Region Ten has recorded its third case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Regional Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong disclosed that since the first two cases were...
Read More
Screening for persons entering Region 6

Screening for persons entering Region 6

Apr 24, 2020

Minister of Natural Resources participates in Conference of Mining Ministries of the Americas (CAMMA) Special Meeting.

Minister of Natural Resources participates in...

Apr 24, 2020

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Apr 24, 2020

GECOM aiming for 25-day national recount

GECOM aiming for 25-day national recount

Apr 24, 2020

Diabetic Association, MoPH partner to distribute insulin, test strips for diabetics

Diabetic Association, MoPH partner to distribute...

Apr 24, 2020

Health Ministry to launch mobile testing units

Health Ministry to launch mobile testing units

Apr 24, 2020

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

Apr 24, 2020

WHO launches global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 tools

WHO launches global initiative to ensure...

Apr 24, 2020

Linden Municipality trains staff to assist sanitisation exercise

Linden Municipality trains staff to assist...

Apr 24, 2020

NCTF committed to providing sustainable relief to vulnerable persons

NCTF committed to providing sustainable relief to...

Apr 23, 2020

‘Some commissioners stalling recount preparation process’ – Vincent Alexander

‘Some commissioners stalling recount...

Apr 23, 2020

Health and safety of Guyanese remains a top priority – PM Nagamootoo

Health and safety of Guyanese remains a top...

Apr 23, 2020

News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 4,762,395 hits

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.