3 new coronavirus cases recorded

Latest update April 24th, 2020 8:01 PM
Apr 24, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News
—Total climbs to 73
– 12 patients recovered
DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020
The Ministry of Public Health today reported that three more persons have tested potive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This now takes the total to 73.
Twelve persons have been medically cleared and have since recovered from the virus.
The number of coronavirus deaths locally remains at 7.
As of April 24, 2020, a total of 410 persons have been tested with 337 of those tested returning negative.
In institutional quarantine, there are 17 persons while 54 others are housed in institutional isolation.
Five patients are currently in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC.
The Public Health Ministry continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services.
Since March 16, 793 persons have been on formal Home Quarantine. The Public Health Ministry is reporting that, to date, 596 of those persons have completed their 14 days quarantine and were cleared by the Health Emergency Operations Centre while 197 persons continue to be monitored.
Globally the WHO had reported 2, 544,792 confirmed cases with 175,694 deaths. In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases is 957,402 with 47,812 deaths.
The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.
