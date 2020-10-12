$30 million Region Two road works will create jobs -President Ali

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said the $30 million allocated in the 2020 Emergency Budget for the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) will create jobs for the people.

The President made this statement during a meeting with residents at the Suddie Early Development Childhood Centre on Sunday.

“I have asked the Minister of Local Government and the REO to ensure as far as possible, that persons from the region benefit from the investment. We must create the jobs as far as possible, right here in the region so that persons can benefit,” President Ali said.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali gestures as he makes a point during his engagement with Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) residents Minister of Public Works Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, during an engagement with Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) residents

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill said the urban roads that will be done in Anna Regina include Second and Cross streets, the Nursery School Road and the road to the CARICOM rice mill.

The main streets at Charity will also be rehabilitated, along with long outstanding works on roads in Red Village.

“Development is coming to you at a rapid pace,” Minister Edghill told the residents.

Additionally, the Minister said sums have been approved for the Regional Democratic Council to execute infrastructural works in the region.

“I want to congratulate the regional administration because they would have sent their programme for Public Works which we have approved outside of what central Ministry will be doing. Significant funds have been allocated in the regional programme for Public Works,” the Minister stated.

Minister Edghill also reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of the region’s infrastructure.