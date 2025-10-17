30 public servants benefit from ICT training in Lethem

Thirty public servants from Lethem are currently benefitting from a three-day Regional Public Servants’ ICT workshop being conducted through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) at the Regional Democratic Council’s training facility in Region Nine.

Launched on Thursday, the capacity-building exercise is being coordinated by the Project Management Unit within OPM and will conclude on October 18.

Participants of the ICT workshop

Head of Department for Information Technology at St Ignatius Secondary School, Andrea Smith, expressed her appreciation for the rollout of the programme in the region.

She stated that the move will bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Similarly, Danny-Loo Singh, who works as a General Clerk at the Department of Education, shared his excitement for the programme.

He explained that the training is more than beneficial and sets the participants at a greater advantage when dealing with patrons.

The initiative forms part of the government’s flagship Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Access and eServices for Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities programme, which aims to improve digital literacy and expand access to technology across all regions.

OPM’s Permanent Secretary, Alfred King

Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Office of the Prime Minister, Alfred King, is hopeful that the exposure will provide each participant with the motivation to explore all levels of learning and professional opportunities through ICT.

PS King underscored the positive impacts of the training, while outlining how it all falls within the broader framework of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision to bridge the digital divide while improving human development and skills.

He further urged the group of young professionals to maximise the opportunity and build on existing knowledge.

Project Manager, Ronald Harsawak

Project Manager Ronald Harsawak explained that this phase of the exercise is a continuation of the public servants’ training, which was rolled out some months ago. Similar workshops were done in Regions One, Seven and Eight.

As the government transitions from paper-based processes to digital systems, the training will help employees adapt and carry out their duties more effectively.