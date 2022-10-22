312 Bare Root families to receive land titles before year-end

Some 312 families of Bare Root, an area located aback of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD), will finally receive their Certificates of Title to their lands by the end of the year.

This assurance was given by Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues on Friday, who said that the ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is working to ensure the age-old issue is resolved.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues

For decades, the residents of the village have been without formal property rights for their lands. Surveys of the area were done in 2004, 2009 and 2017 respectively, however there were some discrepancies which were rectified during the final survey in June 2022.

During her engagement with the residents, Minister Rodrigues explained that while some persons would have received land titles some years ago, it was done based on a plan which has a number of inconsistencies.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues engaging one of the residents at Bare Root

She said that a new plan was done that accurately reflects what was on the ground and so, some of those titles will have to be adjusted.

“So, I’m making a public plea for us to work together. I want all 312 to receive their titles… So, in order for us to get to the end of this process, where each and every one of you will have an outstanding title to receive, we have to work together,” she implored the residents.

The minister reiterated the PPP/C Government’s commitment to not only ensuring that every Guyanese of age, has access to a piece of land, along with the accompanying titles.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues engaging one of the residents at Bare Root

“And that is why we have committed to ensuring that all of those communities that are outstanding in terms of regularisation, that we bring them to completion in the shortest possible time.

“Our development plan and our vision is for a ‘one Guyana’ and for bringing development to every single person in every single community.”

As part of the national housing programme, government will ensure residents in every community have access to basic necessities such a roads and bridges, drainage, water and electricity, as well as recreational facilities.

Six roads will be upgraded in the community the tune of tune of $407 million. Tenders are out for the project and works will commence by year-end.

Minister Rodrigues said the project is part of a joint initiative between the Housing, Local Government and Public Works ministries, where over 1,000 community roads will be constructed or upgraded.

One of the residents raising a concern

Further, a US$7.8 million water treatment plant is set to be constructed in Bachelor’s Adventure. The water treatment plant will serve communities from Coldingen to Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara.

The Minister said that the project is also at the tendering stage and once completed, it will see a significant increase water quality in the area.

During the meeting residents were also given to opportunity to raise other concerns with the minister, who committed to ensuring all the issues are resolved within the shortest possible time.

Representatives from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission were also on the ground assisting with addressing some of the issues regarding the regularisation process.

