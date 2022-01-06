32 bridges to be rehabilitated from Kurupukari to Lethem

The Ministry of Public Works has begun inviting bids for the rehabilitation of 32 bridges from Kurupukari, Region 10 to Lethem, Region 9. The intention is to have the bridges built to international standard with an upgrade from wooden to concrete bridges.

The Ministry’s Hinterland Engineer, Mr. Jeffrey Walcott said the upgrade forms part of a bigger picture that will link with the upcoming construction of the Linden to Mabura road.

The construction of the 121 kilometres asphaltic $38 billion road network is being supported by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Walcott further said that the rehabilitation of the bridges is to cater for large trucks that will be using the route when the road is completed.

The project has six lots and will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding Procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

The areas where bridges will be rehabilitated include Iwokrama, Surama, Camudi, Massara Junction, Annai, Yakarinta, Gunip Landing, Point Ranch, Hunt Oil and Pirara.

The Bids are expected to be opened in the presence of the bidders on February 1, 2022.