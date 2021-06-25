350 Essequibians to receive house lots

The Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is hosting its second ‘Dream Realised’ initiative in Region Two, where some 350 residents will receive house lots in the Tract ‘B’ St. Joseph, and Tract ‘A’ Buxton, Charity Housing Scheme.

Speaking at the opening of the event at the Anna Regina Municipality compound, Thursday, Minister Hon. Collin Croal said the house lots are heavily subsidised. Each area would be equipped with roads, drainage channels, culverts, access bridges, electricity and water distribution networks.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal addressing attendees at the event

The development cost for the Buxton/St. Joseph scheme is $872 million while the Charity squatting area and Onderneeming Phase IV are $628 million and $1.7 billion respectively. Allocations will be made for residential, industrial and commercial purposes, and will include religious and community facilities and public open spaces.

Minister Croal said members of the disciplined services will also benefit from house lots there.

“For those of you who will receive house lots today, I want to encourage you to seek out the banks present for assistance and financial guidance, so that you can start building your homes as quickly as possible. You’ve waited a long time for this day.

A resident pulls her house lot number at the CH&PA’s ‘Dream Realised’ event

And be sure to speak with the insurance company about protecting your investment. For those of you who are patiently waiting for your time, I promise you that we are doing everything we can to make the dream of owning your home a reality,” he told residents.

Minister Croal also clarified information circulating regarding house lot allocations in Region Two. He said from 2015 to 2020 only 110 allocations were made, all of which were done in 2019, mere months before the 2020 General and Regional Elections. Some 45 lots were allocated in Onderneeming Phase 11, 64 in Phase 111 and 1 in Charity.

In just Eight months, the PPP/C Administration has distributed some 700 house lots on the Essequibo Coast. In fact, since August 2 to date, over 4,300 house lots were distributed in mainly Regions Two, Three, Four and Six, and with over 600 certificates of title and transports processed.

Minister within the Ministry, Hon. Susan Rodrigue said the allocations will reduce the demand for housing in the Region by some 50 per cent.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues

She said a person’s right to affordable housing is enshrined in Guyana’s Constitution and the Government is committed to ensuring every citizen can become a homeowner.

“We are not only ensuring that we deliver a piece of land to you, but our attention is centered towards homeownership…that is why we have implemented the necessary measures such as the removal of VAT from building materials and have engaged the bank to make it easy for people to access mortgages to build their homes,” she said.

CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves said that each house lot is subsidised at a cost of some $2.5 million. However, the cost for the house lots will range from $92,000 to $700,000.

CH&PA officials assist this couple at the second Dream Realised’ event

The CEO encouraged allottees to build their homes within the shortest possible time.

In April, the Ministry distributed over 300 house lots in Onderneeming Phase Four, Essequibo Coast. The next stop will be in Linden, Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten where 400 house lots will be distributed. Distribution exercise will also be held in Regions Four, Three and Nine respectively.

This will bring the Government closer to realising its goal of distributing 10,000 lots during its first year in office and an overall 50,000 lots in five years.

Attendees at the CH&PA’s ‘Dream Realised’ event

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Mr. Andre Ally, Region Two Chairperson, Ms. Vilma Da Silva also attended the event. Representatives from the Guyana Water Incorporated and several banking institutions and insurance companies were also there to provide guidance on how persons could access their services.