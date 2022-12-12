$35M water distribution system for Quarrie, Region Nine

Some 52 households of Quarrie, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) will soon receive a $35 million well and water distribution network.

The contract for the drilling was awarded to R. Kissoon Construction Company. The project is expected to be completed by January 2023.

: Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues during remarks

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues told residents, at the weekend that the government is committed to ensuring hinterland communities have access to potable water.

“We want everybody to be receiving water. Because we have a goal. Our objective is that everybody by 2025 must have 100 per cent access to potable water in your homes. So, we are working towards that”, she said.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues interacting with residents

Currently, only 20 per cent of the community has access to water and a limited amount is supplied to the school and health post.

The new well will increase water coverage from 20 to 95 per cent.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues handing over sports gear to some of the children in Quarrie

Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Hinterland Coordinator, Ramchand Jailall said the contractor will employ persons from the community to build the well.

He said the well will provide immediate relief to the community.

A section of the gathering at the meeting

The drilling of the new well also forms part of the government’s five-year strategic plan to achieve 100 per cent access to potable water across the country by 2025.

The minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, Senior Councillor Martin Anthony, contractors and staff of the ministry and GWI.

Sporting gears were also handed over to children in the village.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

