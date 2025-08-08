$38.9M Batavia Nursery School commissioned 

A state-of-the-art $38.9 million nursery school has been inaugurated in the vibrant riverine community of Batavia in Region Seven on Thursday, signalling a significant advancement for the community.

For years, nursery-aged pupils had to share a space with other pupils at Batavia Primary School.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand commissions the new Batavia Nursery School

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who led the commissioning ceremony, mentioned that the new learning space demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing necessary learning environments, no matter where they are required.

“Batavia Primary School was opened in 1998. This is the first nursery school for the village,” she noted.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand flanked by children from Batavia, Region Seven

The education minister stated that school-aged children in the hinterland and riverine communities will continue to benefit from the same resources as those on the coastland.

These include trained teachers, textbooks, cash grants, new and upgraded schools and other educational resources and support.

“Hinterland education is doing far better, and you are going to see the results shortly,” Minister Manickchand said.

The new Batavia Nursery School