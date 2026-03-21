38 patients regain hope through GPHC–HERO orthopaedic mission

Patients suffering from debilitating orthopaedic conditions are getting a new lease on life as the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), in collaboration with the Health and Education Relief Organisation (HERO), undertakes a week of intensive surgeries in Georgetown.

Between March 16 and 22, a joint team of local and visiting specialists are performing 38 adult and Paediatric procedures, targeting conditions that severely affect mobility and quality of life.

For many patients, these surgeries represent not only relief from pain, but also the opportunity to regain independence and return to daily activities.

The visiting HERO team

The visiting HERO team, led by Dr Wayne Bazil, began consultations shortly after arriving on Friday March 13, 2026, working alongside GPHC’s orthopedic unit to identify and prepare patients.

The surgeries include anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions, clubfoot repairs, meniscal and labral procedures, many using minimally invasive techniques made possible through GPHC’s recent acquisition of arthroscopic technology.

GPHC says the intervention not only delivers critical care but also reduces the need for costly overseas treatment, while improving recovery times and long-term outcomes for patients.

The mission also supports skills transfer, with local medical staff receiving hands-on training and exposure to advanced surgical techniques, strengthening Guyana’s capacity to deliver specialised orthopaedic care.

HERO, a U.S.-based non-profit founded by Guyanese physicians in the diaspora and it is driven by a shared commitment to giving back to their homeland. The organisation have been conducting biannual missions since 2007, facilitating hundreds of life-changing surgeries across the country.

The team is comprised of Dr Wayne Bazil, President of HERO, along with Dr Rory Lewis, Dr Ronald Chase, Dr Claude Scott, Dr Brody Dawkins, and Dr Shanay Fischer,

The collaboration underscores ongoing efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare and improve patient outcomes nationwide.