4 – Day CDEMA Logistics and Relief Management concludes

A Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) led Logistics and Relief Management Workshop ended yesterday at the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Headquarters in Thomas Lands. The sessions were geared toward capacity building in areas such as Warehouse Management, Transportation Operational Services and Last Mile Distribution. Participants from the CDC, Ministry of Health, Guyana Defence Force, Cheddi Jagan International Airport and Guyana Revenue Authority engaged in significant discussions so that a Logistics Plan can be developed and implemented in many Relief Management facets.

“Guyana has made many strides in Disaster Risk Management but sessions like these remind us that we still have much more to do.” An excerpt from the closing remarks delivered by CDC’s Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons. He lauded CDEMA’s contribution over the past 4 days and their consistent work as an ally in Disaster Risk Management. The Agency has aided in Impact Assessments during last year’s major floods and has guided Guyana in many regards to better Relief and Risk Management Practices.

