42,000 speeding tickets issued, top offenders to be published – President Ali

Guyana’s new electronic road safety enforcement system has already issued 42,000 speeding tickets, marking one of the most significant advances in traffic management and public safety in the country’s history.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the revelation on Wednesday evening, noting that the modernised ticketing platform is transforming how road offences are detected, processed and paid, bringing unprecedented accountability and efficiency to Guyana’s roadways.

Of the 42,000 tickets issued, 10,000 have already been paid online through the system’s electronic payment interface.

President Ali said this shift represents a major cultural change, as more Guyanese are now complying with penalties without any need for in-person transactions.

President Irfaan Ali speaking at the reception of the visiting UK Parliamentarian Paulette Hamilton and the UK trade Mission to Guyana

“This is the direction Guyana must go, using technology to deliver better results,” the President underscored. “We are building systems that improve efficiency, save time and ultimately protect lives.”

As part of a drive for greater transparency, the government will begin to publish the names of individuals with the highest number of outstanding traffic offences.

“This is about accountability,” President Ali said. “The system will only work if we have compliance. And Guyana must do better.”

Speeding cameras and the ticketing system were officially implemented on April 7

The electronic ticketing system is part of a broader effort to modernise policing and road safety with the use of technology. This includes:

Smart police vehicles equipped with licence plate recognition

Real-time data systems to track violations

Automatic processing of tickets and payment records

Digital links between the police, courts and revenue agencies

By eliminating manual tasks, the system reduces errors, speeds up enforcement, and decreases discretionary actions.

With speeding being one of the leading causes of fatal accidents in Guyana, authorities say the electronic system is designed not just to penalise drivers, but to change behaviour.

“Our goal is simple: fewer accidents, fewer injuries, and more disciplined roads,” the President said.

Traffic ticket e-payment option on the mmg app. Download here: https://apps.apple.com/gy/app/mmg-customer/id6752279043

President Ali said the system will continue to expand, with additional cameras, sensors, smart patrols and digital checkpoints being rolled out nationwide.

“We have the tools, we have the technology, and now we must build a culture of responsibility,” he said.

The government expects compliance rates to continue rising as more drivers become familiar with the platform and as enforcement becomes increasingly automated.