$447M Deeds, Commercial Registries Authority building opens in Suddie

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned a $447 million Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority building at Suddie in Region Two on Wednesday.

The modern edifice is the first dedicated building in Guyana to fully house the operations of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address

The three-storey structure features a residential facility for the authority’s manager, fully air-conditioned rooms, elevators, parking facilities and a storage vault for documents.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority administers the laws enacted by parliament affecting land, whether by way of transport, land registration, leases, and mortgages. It provides much-needed services including notarisation, business registration, and resolution of land disputes.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall also spoke at the commissioning ceremony

During his keynote address, President Ali stated that access to justice is not a privilege, but a fundamental right that must be guaranteed for every Guyanese citizen.

He highlighted the importance of an efficient justice system, stating that a democratic society cannot function without a strong, independent, and accessible legal framework.

“Justice is about ensuring that every man, every woman, every small business owner, and every family, no matter where they are in Guyana, can access the legal services they need to live with dignity and security,” the president said.

Another section of the audience

He believes that when people lose faith in justice, they also lose faith in governance and democracy itself. That is why the government is focusing on major legal reforms, including expanding legal aid services to ensure assistance is available to all.

Investments are being made to digitise legal records aimed at streamlining processes, reducing delays, and eliminating inefficiencies. Judicial infrastructure is also being enhanced through the construction of new court facilities and the appointment of more judges and magistrates.

“We are strengthening our legal system because the rule of law must be something that every citizen can rely on. The moment justice feels out of reach, corruption rules and trust diminishes,” President Ali stated.

The $447 million Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority building at Suddie

The head of state highlighted the crucial link between justice and economic growth, stating that an efficient and reliable legal architecture is key to a conducive business environment.

“It is foremost about creating a business environment where investors feel safe, contracts are honoured, and property rights are protected. When businesses, whether large corporations or small family enterprises, know that they can settle disputes quickly and fairly, they are more likely to invest, expand and create jobs,” he said.

The services of the Deeds and Commercial Registries will be integrated with the Caribbean region, paving the way for Guyanese businesses to be registered regionally.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, said a similar facility will be built in Berbice.

He pointed out that under President Ali’s leadership, every region in Guyana will have close access to the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority services.

“This facility offers services for tens of thousands of transactions annually, and therefore it is incumbent on our government and it is part of our government’s vision to create the best facilities to offer to the people of Guyana,” Minister Nandlall stated.

The government’s commitment to enhancing access to justice aligns with the United Nations General Assembly’s Resolution that emphasises equal access to justice for all.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority previously operated on the ground floor of the Suddie High Court.

The government awarded the contract to JAICAM Constructions and Services Inc in October 2022 to construct the modern facility at Suddie.

