47 apprentices graduate from Youth in Natural Resources programme

Some 47 youths from across the country have graduated from theYouth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship Programme (YNR) aimed at providing opportunities for young people to experience and learn about this critical sector and capitalise on job opportunities.

At the graduation ceremony Saturday, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Coordinator of YNR Ms. Lorianne Pluck spoke of the significance of the event.

“What we seek to do is to involve young people, young adults, preferably teens that are preparing for CXC or would have finished CXC, and introduce them into the natural resources lifestyle.”

Graduates of this year’s Natural Resources Apprenticeship Programme

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Vishal Ambedkar, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, charged the apprentices to persevere in order to live successfully.

“Be steadfast in all that you do despite the difficulties and delays in achieving your success.

“It doesn’t matter what your goal is or how long it takes you to reach or achieve that goal, that chances of your success depend solely on you.”

DPI also spoke with several graduates who lauded the programme.

Ms. Kenesia Roberts said she valued the opportunity to acquire knowledge about Guyana’s natural resources sector, and to interact and engage with other youths who share her passion.

“Personally, the highlight for me would have been the sandpits. We visited the sandpits and what was amazing to me was how big the pits are and how many trucks there were collecting sand 24/7,” she said.

Ms. Kenesia Roberts, a Youth in Natural Resources graduate

Another graduate, Mr. Michael McCloud said this year’s progamme was “very fulfilling.”

“The biggest highlight for me was the trip to Iwokrama, the river lodge and research centre where we were exposed to road monitoring and the various monitoring through the rain forests, and what it takes to sustain it throughout the day and protect it.”

Mr. Michael McCloud, a Youth in Natural Resources graduate

Both of these youths are aspiring to secure careers in Guyana’s natural resources sector. This programme is set to kick off again next year when youths are set to work with agencies like the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Guyana Forestry Commission, ExxonMobil, MACORP and other big companies that operate in Guyana’s natural resources sector.