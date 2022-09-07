50 families to receive core homes in La Parfaite Harmonie

─ 125 flat houses to be constructed soon

Some 50 families will soon settle into their new homes as the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has completed the construction of a number of core homes in Region Three.

The home construction falls under CHPA’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) that targets low-income residents. The 20ft x 20ft two-bedroom concrete structures have been built in La Parfaite Harmonie.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal

“Already, we have constructed 50 Core Homes valued at $4 million each and these have been completed in La Parfaite Harmonie,” Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal disclosed at an event on Wednesday.

Persons were required to apply for the core homes and once successful were expected to contribute $100,000.

AHUAP also caters for home improvement subsidies of $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes.

Additionally, Minister Croal disclosed that government will soon commence the construction of a number of flat houses in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Two).

“We have another 125 flat houses that are expected to come on stream within two weeks in Region Three,” the minister stated.

He reiterated government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for all Guyanese.

A core home

In Region Three alone, over 3,200 house lots were distributed in government’s first two years in office compared to just over 700 house lots in five years under the previous administration.

Minister Croal said so far in 2022, over 1,400 lots have already been distributed.

Some $3.4 billion in infrastructural works are ongoing in five housing developments in the region which caters for 2,800 allottees. Works include land preparation, construction of access roads, bridges, culverts, and drainage. It also caters for the installation of electrical and water distribution networks in housing areas at Anna Catherina, Cornelia Ida, Edinburgh, La Parfaite Harmonie, Meten- Meer- Zorg, Uitvlugt, Zeelugt, Tuschen, Leonora, Groenveldt and Stewartville.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

