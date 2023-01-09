$50M Victory Valley infrastructural development project completed

-Construction of $34M bridge underway

Projects to desilt drains and construct small roads and footpaths in Victory Valley, Region Ten are completed.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing residents in Linden

The ten contracts, valued at $5million each were awarded in December 2022 to resident contractors.

The initiative is a fulfilment of a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a community visit last year.

Completed footpaths in Victory Valley, Linden

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill spearheaded a road inspection campaign in the community on Sunday where he noted that the initiative is a reflection of the PPP/C Administration’s leadership geared at improving the livelihood of citizens.

“I am happy that I was able to walk and talk with the people and listen to their comments about what a difference this intervention would’ve made in their life and this is a testimony of how President Ali and the PPP/C Administration do their work”, the minister noted.

The minister said the initiative enabled contractors to employ persons from the community to execute the works.

Minister Edghill also extended gratitude to the residents for their cooperation and patience during the construction phase.

Completed footpaths in Victory Valley, Linden

Additionally, Minister Edghill committed that the government will be implementing more projects in Victory Valley to further improve the lives of residents.

“Now it is clear that this is not the end of what needs to be done in the Valley, so I will have my team from the Ministry of Public Works look and see how we can make an impact by making some more interventions and more particularly the comments I would have heard is concerning the water flow and drainage. So, having to look at that I am certain that with budget 2023, which is coming on stream very shortly… we will be able to make some more interventions and not only in the valley but in other communities because we are working everywhere for the benefit of all”, he said.

Meanwhile, the $34 million bridge that will link Canvas City to Block 22 is underway.

Thus far, a small bridge was also constructed as a bypass for residents as the contractor begins to drive piles and steel to construct the bridge.

The bridge will play a significant role in the lives of citizens and is expected to be completed in a few months.

