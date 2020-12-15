50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Russian Federation

Excellency,

December 17, 2020 will mark a significant milestone in our bilateral relations as we recognise the 5oth Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

I am extremely pleased to celebrate this event with you. It is an opportunity that allows us to highlight the extremely valuable relationship which has developed over these fifty years; a relationship guided by our shared understanding and mutual interest for the pursuit of prosperity for our peoples.

Our two nations have continuously deepened bilateral collaboration in various sectors including education and security. The investments made by Russian businesses in Guyana’s economy have been an important contributor to our country’s development by providing employment and improving the lives of thousands of Guyanese.

We have enjoyed satisfactory collaboration in areas of mutual interest at the multilateral level, a signal that both Guyana and the Russian Federation remain firmly committed to the principle of multilateralism.

I wish to reiterate the value which we attach to our relations with the Russian Federation and express the hope that these relations can be further enhanced in the years ahead.

I therefore look forward to a discussion with you in the near future to review existing, as well as new areas of cooperation, particularly the resuscitation of the Joint Working Group in the Field of Geology and Subsoil Management. I hope that this discussion can take place early in the coming year as a demonstration to our shared commitment in enhancing our relations.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best wishes for your personal well-being.