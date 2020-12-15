Search

50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Russian Federation

Excellency,

December 17,  2020 will mark a significant milestone  in our  bilateral relations as we recognise the 5oth Anniversary  of the establishment of diplomatic  relations  between our two countries.

I am extremely pleased  to celebrate this event with you.  It is an opportunity that  allows us to highlight the extremely valuable relationship which has developed over these fifty years; a relationship guided  by our  shared  understanding and  mutual interest for the pursuit of prosperity for our peoples.

Our two nations have continuously deepened  bilateral collaboration in various sectors including  education   and  security.  The  investments  made by  Russian  businesses  in Guyana’s economy have been an important contributor to our country’s development  by providing employment and improving the lives of thousands of Guyanese.

We have enjoyed satisfactory  collaboration  in areas of mutual interest at the multilateral level, a signal that both Guyana and the Russian Federation remain firmly committed to the principle of multilateralism.

I wish to reiterate the value which we attach to our relations with the Russian Federation and express the hope that these relations  can be further  enhanced  in the years ahead.

I therefore look forward to a discussion with you in the near future to review existing, as well as new areas of cooperation,  particularly the  resuscitation of the  Joint  Working Group in the Field of Geology and Subsoil Management.  I hope that this discussion  can take place early in the  coming year as a demonstration to our shared  commitment in enhancing our relations.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances  of my highest consideration and best wishes for your personal well-being.

