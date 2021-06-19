542 riverine Mabaruma residents benefit from flood relief

Some 542 families affected by floods in riverine communities within the Mabaruma sub-District, Region One, benefitted from flood relief, during a two-day outreach there led by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal.

Minister Croal, who was accompanied by the Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mr. Tikaram Bisessar visited and distributed hampers and cleaning supplies to every household in Kinchee Creek, Aruka Mouth, Smith Creek, Morawhana, Imbotero, Wanakai, Arauru, Sacred Heart, St. Dominic, Lower Koriabo, Arukamai and Waikarabi.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal in Mabaruma

During his engagements with residents, Minister Croal, who also holds geographical responsibility for the Barima-Waini Region, explained that the initiative forms part of the Government’s immediate response to communities affected by floods.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has officially declared flooding in Guyana a national disaster.

As such, Minister Croal said an emergency plan was initiated which saw the continued assessment of flooding countrywide, and food hampers and shelters provided to families in need.

“We want to ensure your health and wellbeing is in order. You know with the floors we have waterborne disease that can arise and we want to avoid that…The engagement will continue.

This is the initial phase and we will have to continue to assess the farmlands and see what further assistance can be provided,” he said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal provides relief to flood-affected Imbotero resident

Minister Croal said that once the water recedes, the technical officers from the various departments from the Ministry of Agriculture will conduct a further assessment to ascertain what level of support can be provided to cash crop and cattle farmers.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal (centre) and Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley (first left) handing over hampers to residents of Morawhanna

“Immediately, we want you to get back into your farmlands because we understand that is your livelihood. Our support to you the residents does not end here but as you know the areas are still under water so we have to wait until it recedes.”

The Minister commended the Regional Democratic Council for being proactive by initiating a number of emergency drainage works to bring relief to the residents.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal engaging residents at Wanakai during the distribution exercise

A similar exercise was held along the Barama River in Mourca last weekend. Over 400 families of Santa Cruz, Chinese Landing Kokerite, Waikarebi, Kariako, Warapoka and Ayanna Landing benefitted from hampers.