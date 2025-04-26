$54M in ambulances handed over to Karasabai, Sand Creek and Yupukari to bolster emergency medical services

In a significant move to enhance transportation for medical services, three brand-new ambulances were handed over to Karasabai, Sand Creek and Yupukari in Region Nine, on Friday.

The timely donation of the ambulances will help to strengthen the response time and provide efficient medical care to the patients.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony handing over an ambulance to a representative from Sand Creek

The ambulances are fully equipped with emergency equipment.

Toshao of Karasabai, David Albert thanked the government for the provision of the ambulance, adding that it will benefit Karasabai Hospital as well as the residents from the other communities in the South Pakaramais.

Toshao of Karasabai David Albert

“We will ensure that we take good care of it,” he said.

Alan St Hill, a community health worker (CHW) from Sand Creek, said that the ambulance would provide immense relief to the community and the sub-district at large.

Alan St Hill, a community health worker from Sand Creek

“It has been some years that we have been having some challenges in terms of emergency cases, referring pregnant mothers’ cases, accidents and injuries. I really want to thank the government for this great opportunity to have an ambulance,” St Hill said.

Toshao of Yupukari, Russian Dorrick said that the ambulance fulfils a promise that was made by the minister that will benefit Kwaimatta, Semonie, Katoka, Yupukari, Fly Hill, Kaicumbay and Quatata.

Minister Anthony handing over an ambulance to Toshao of Yupukari, Russian Dorrick

He added, “We have about 9 communities that will benefit from the ambulance…There will be no delays now that we have the ambulance. We are thankful [for this].”

During the simple handing-over ceremony at Lethem Regional Hospital, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said that the ambulances would be of great assistance to the residents from the various communities relating to transportation and medical care.

The three ambulances that were provided to Karasabai, Sand Creek and Yupukari

Just yesterday, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and an $18 million ambulance were handed over to Annai District Hospital to improve its capacity.

The government continues to ensure that the region has a robust healthcare sector by ensuring the necessary investments are made in health infrastructure, medical services, medical professionals, medications and transportation.

An interior view of the ambulance

The investments aim to bridge the divide in healthcare access between the hinterland and the coastland, ensuring everyone benefits from quality healthcare services.

