$59.9M road in Industrial Area completed

The $59.9 million Ruimveldt industrial area road is completed. This comes on the heels of the contractor Aronco Services Inc being put on notice by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill two weeks ago, for failure to complete the works on time.

On Friday, Minister Edghill revisited the site and expressed satisfaction that work on the 275 metres concrete road has been finalised.

“On inspection, what needed to be done was completed. So, Aronco has fulfilled its obligation to the people of Guyana by getting this road completed, and I am happy that we were able to get that done,” Minister Edghill said.

The completed works on the Queens Atlantic Road in industrial area

The road will undergo a final test on Friday before it is officially handed over. Nevertheless, Minister Edghill said he has been “advised the contractor went beyond the required PSI that was required for the road in terms of strength.”

The minister said contractors need to ‘pull their socks up’ with the massive amount of work slated for this year by the ministry. He said the ministry has a proposed budget of $96.1 billion with $76.7 billion allocated for roads and bridges.

“I would hope that in 2022 with what we have to do, in terms of the budget that my visits to sites will be basically to express satisfaction and not to give ultimatums,” the minister said. President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali last year said that all contractors executing government contracts will be held accountable. He said government wants to ensure that Guyana develops at all levels and that people are happy with the quality and transparency of the work.