59th Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Examinations Council (Board of Governors) Statement on its Solidarity with the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) at its 59th annual meeting of the Council (Board of Governors) on Friday, 8 December 2023 hosted in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana observed a minute’s silence at the start of their governance meeting in recognition of the loss of five military officers from the Guyana Defence Force aboard a helicopter that crashed on Wednesday, 6 December 2023.

The Council extends condolences to the families, colleagues and the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The Council also stands in solidarity with the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana at a time when its sovereignty is being tested.

