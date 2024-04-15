$6.4M recreational park commissioned at Caracas, Berbice

The government’s commitment to providing safe and enjoyable spaces for citizens is evident with the commissioning of a new $6.4 million recreational park in Caracas, West Canje Berbice, Region Six.

The park offers persons residing within Vryheid and surrounding communities an additional venue to unwind and create cherished memories with their loved ones.

Regional Chairman of East Berbice-Corentyne, David Armogan, and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan with children at the commissioning of the new park

The facility results from a collaboration between the government, through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and the Government of China.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Sunday, Regional Chairman David Armogan expressed appreciation to the Chinese administration for its contribution to Guyana’s green space initiative.

Armogan emphasised the significance of such facilities in enriching children’s lives and strengthening family bonds.

“The children of this community will now have a park where they can come, play, and enjoy fun times with each other. This is an important pillar of development for any developing country,” Armogan stated.

He noted that the park would contribute to the modernisation and enhancement of the region’s infrastructure.

One of the huts established for people to relax

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan underscored the invaluable support Guyana has received from China over the years.

The ambassador highlighted the numerous collaborative efforts that have strengthened bilateral ties between the two nations.

“The Government of China has been actively supporting Guyana’s development including the development of Region Six. This park represents the profound friendship between the Chinese and Guyanese people,” Ambassador Haiyan posited.

Region Six has witnessed the construction of several parks through the government’s green space initiative.

Just last month, First Lady Arya Ali commissioned two recreational parks in the villages of Brothers and Lonsdale, on the East Bank of Berbice.

Last year, the New Amsterdam Recreational Park was also commissioned by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

These parks will foster better relationships with residents as well as boost mental health and create positive communities in the region.

